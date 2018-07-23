LG Boss Lauds Security Agencies On Peace Restoration

The Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area, Barrister Phillip Okparaji has commended security agencies for their efforts in making Eleme peaceful and habitable.

Okparaji also commended the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for his support to security agencies.

He said the killing of the criminal gang terrorising the area will restore investors’ confidence in the area.

According to the chairman, one of his agenda is to restore the dignity of Eleme people and the security in the area, adding that security is being restored in the area.

He urged suspected criminals to turn a new leaf or be ready to face the full wrath of the law, adding that the authorities of the local government council and the existing security architecture had zero-tolerance for crime in the area.

Similarly the lawmaker representing Eleme in the State House of Assembly, John Josiah Olu has commended security agencies, especially the Nigerian Army for putting an end to the reign of terror in Eleme through the killing of Mba Joes.

He also commended the state government for the role played in the killing of the criminal gang.