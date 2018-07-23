LASG Charges Stakeholders On Apapa Clean-Up

The Lagos State Government has called for collaborative effort from stakeholders to improve sanitation in the Apapa area of the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on the Environment, Mr Babatunde Hunpe, made the call last Wednesday, at a stakeholders meeting in Lagos.

The meeting was between the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment, the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), the Apapa Ports Authorities.

Tank Farm Owners, National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Community Development Associations (CDAs) and Apapa Local Government were also part of the meeting.

Hunpe said that the meeting was held to foster ownership of the sanitation initiatives in the area.

He said that there had been pervasive disorder and attendant environmental infractions in the Apapa area.

The Special Adviser said that the infractions made the Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Environment, to intervene to restore sanity in the sector.

According to him, the cooperation of all stakeholders is necessary to achieve a cleaner environment and restore the beauty of the area.

Hunpe said that the concerned associations within the Port Authority should come together to form a strong team that would own and sustain the ongoing efforts of the government.

He said that to address indiscriminate waste disposed along the road, government had decided to add two additional Waste Collection Operators to mop up waste from the road, while refuse bins would be placed at strategic locations.

Hunpe said that several environmental infractions such as littering and open defecation were outcomes of the undue presence of trailers on the road.

“Under normal circumstances, the expressway ought to be free.

“But the anomalies in this area, which keeps trailers perpetually on the road, and hawkers who have taken advantage of the situation, have contributed largely to the abuse of the environment,” Hunpe said.

He urged all stakeholders to cooperate with Commercial Waste Operators and ensure the provision of mobile toilets.

According to him, NUPENG should enlighten tanker drivers on the value of clean environment.

Hunpe said that the ministry would also prevail on the Public Works Corporation to assist in clearing the drainage.

The Port Manager, Tin Can Island, Mr Emmanuel Akparere thanked the Lagos State Government for its efforts and promised to bring together all stakeholders to ensure a cleaner Apapa.

Akparere said that the state government had done well by showing concern for the wellbeing of Lagos residents.

He said that the port authority had identified the root cause of the degeneration of the environment to be non-provision of holding bays by the shipping companies.

According to him, the Port has strategies to ensure the provision of the important facility.