IAUOE May Relocate More Faculties To Ndele Campus

The Vice Chancellor of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Prof Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele has given indications that the management of the institution may relocate some faculties from the main campus to the Ndele campus of the university.

Although, the vice chancellor did not announce the affected faculties that would be moved to Ndele campus, he said the clarification was to correct media publications that the school has concluded arrangements to remove the only remaining Faculty of Agriculture in the campus.

Prof Ndimele stated this while responding to the plea by the Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area, Chief Tom Aliezi when he led some management staff of the institution to pay a courtesy visit on the council boss recently.

He said the aim of the visit was to plan with the council boss on how to beef up armed security at the Ndele campus as a measure to check and stop increasing rate of criminal attacks on the students in the campus by unidentified hoodlums.

The IAUOE Vice Chancellor commended the council boss for his concerted efforts and his interest to end the invasion of the campus by hoodlums through the assurances to increase police patrol within and outside the Ndele campus.

“The meeting centred basically on how to minimise the security threats and encroachment at Ndele campus”, he stated.

Earlier in his speech, the council chairman, Chief Tom Aliezi said his administration was working with the host community to establish a police station in the campus that would work with other security agencies that would ensure adequate security in the area.

He pleaded with the VC to bring in more faculties to the campus, adding that such move would attract more development and growth in the area.