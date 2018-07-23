Drivers Co-operative Boss Makes Case For Members

The Rivers Drivers Transport Co-operative Union Limited and the Keke Drivers Association have warned the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the police not to restrict their members from operating in some areas of Rivers State.

President of the Rivers Drivers Transport Co-operative Union Ltd, Mr. Binoye Sunday, who gave the warning in a chat with our correspondent in his office in Port Harcourt, called on relevant authorities to check the incessant attack on their members. While calling on the NURTW to operate within the ambit of its law, Sunday said NURTW does not have the right to compel other unions to affiliate with them.

He disclosed that “the National Industrial Court in Port Harcourt had recently given a crystal judgment over the issue to our favour. I wonder why they should connive with the police to carry out their illegal activities especially at Trans-Amadi Slaughter and Akpajo axis.

Sunday revealed that at the Akpajo axis, keke riders are compelled to pay as much as N450.00 to N650.00 per day, depending on the route they ply.

According to him, “the illegal activities of these people have been reported to the police authority but the matter was treated with kid-gloves”, stressing that the police who are to protect lives and property are allegedly aiding and abetting them.

The President, Rivers Drivers Transport Co-operative Union Ltd also hinted that he had served the Inspector General of Police-Constituted X-squad in Oyigbo with the judgement of the National Industrial Court in Port Harcourt.

Collins Barasimeye