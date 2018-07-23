Chairman Calls For Grassroots Tournament

The Organising Committee Chairman for the 2017/2018 Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) talents hunt for under-16 and 17, Ambassador Prince Sylva has said that regular competitions and tournaments will develop sports in Nigeria.

He stated that a competition at the grassroots is an avenue to discover hidden talents adding that most good sportsmen and women are in the rural area rotting away.

Ambassador Sylva made the assertion in an exclusive interview with Tidesports over the weekend at the ongoing NDDC talents hunt football competition at the number one football field, Old Port Harcourt Township.

According to him, the competition was not about winning, but aimed to select the best players that can represent the country in future competitions.

“This NDDC grassroots football competition has discovered players like Elderson Echiejile and others who have represented the country in different competitions.

In fact in the last edition, some players who were discovered are playing in Russia, Sweden and another in Adedi Pele Football academy in Ghana” Sylva stated.

The Chairman commended NDDCA for the confidence reposed in him to organise the tournament.

Also speaking the head coach of Blessed Star Football Academy, Ogbonda Blessed, called on other government agencies to emulate NDDC in terms of sports development.

He noted that the tournament had kept many youths busy, consequently made them to stay out of crime and other social vices.

Kiadum Edookor