Youth Leader Alleges Abduction Of Step-Mother

Youth leader of Obiye Clan in Ahoada West Local Government Area, Chinemerem Abu says his step mother, Hannah Abu was abducted from her community in Ebiriba last Wednesday.

The youth leader said the abductors of his step mother first made attempts to kill him.

Speaking to newsmen, Abu claimed that the abduction of his step-mother and attacks on him were not unconnected with his stance against criminalities in the area.

The youth leader said he was currently receiving treatment in a hospital, following injuries he sustained from his attackers.

He urged security agents in the area to intensify efforts to rescue his step-mother from the abductors.

According to Abu, the attackers invaded his home while he and family were asleep, adding that he managed to escape with wounds he received from the attackers while the step mother was whisked away.

He said there was no security presence in the area, adding that the police station in the community has no personnel.

Attempts to get the reaction of the police were not successful.