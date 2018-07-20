Wike’s Scorecard

In a democracy, the leadership, being a vehicle for the exercise of power, is expected not only to crystallise our purposes as a people, but also to rise to the firm, just and orderly exercise of power towards the accomplishment of those purposes.

As difficult as that could be in most cases, given the tension and stresses of democratic rule, a leader must possess a driving vision of where his people are, where they should be heading and why. In other words, for the leader to record any accomplishment, he should be able to diagnose the problems of his people and adopt a suitable approach towards their solution. This is more so with the increasing expectations in civic society about the need for leaders to make democracy dividends real in their lives.

Thus, when Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike took time off his extremely busy and often congested schedule to draw the curtain on his administration’s third-year anniversary celebrations with a thanksgiving service last Sunday in Port Harcourt, not a few Nigerians agree that he has so far acquitted himself creditably.

There is no gainsaying the fact that three years of an administration are sufficient enough for a government to prove to its beleaguered people whether it will compound their misery or ameliorate their anguish.

In all fairness, while the obviously clueless and soporifically boring Muhammadu Buhari administration has been going aimlessly on one detour to another groping for solutions to the country’s myriad problems, Wike has gone beyond all that, raising the bar of democracy and leadership to the maximum benefit of the people.

Wike, in the blueprint of his NEW Vision for a new Rivers State, had vowed “to build a state that is truly united, secure and prosperous with boundless opportunities for everyone who lives in it to peacefully pursue their goals and realise their full potentials in dignity and in happiness”.

He had also insisted on actualising “the aspirations of the people of Rivers State for a balanced development and an enhanced quality of life for the present and future generations through responsive governance guided by the fear of God”.

Aware that his promises are his bond, Wike had from the onset worked assiduously towards actualising his vision and mission for a better Rivers State in the strong belief that “together”, as he puts it, “we can create better opportunities and achieve more for our people”.

It is incontrovertible today that he has achieved so much in short a time, even over and above priorities listed in his development blueprint, so much so that the opposition has found it difficult to fault him in the conceptualisation and execution of projects and programmes which cut across the 23 local government areas of the State.

To have earned the sobriquet ‘Mr Projects’ from a leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, speaks volumes of Wike’s sagacity, outstanding performance, and politics without bitterness which many eminent Nigerians and other APC stalwarts who witnessed the commissioning of his several projects attested to.

As Wike himself said at the service: “We made sure that people who have eyes see what we have done for the State. Except those who are blind, for which there is nothing we can do about it”.

As we place Wike on the crucible of history today, it would certainly require the compilation of a compendium to record his achievements as it may take enormous intellectual rigour to unravel the political phenomenon in him. Wike, indeed, is a rare leader who has complemented his existential excellence by traversing like a magnificent colossus, the throbbing firmament of his callings. Small wonder then that his efforts have received and have continued to receive well-deserved recognition and accolades from within and outside Nigeria.

Thank Goodness. Wike has vowed to sustain the tempo as, according to him, “This one year, we will not stop doing projects, irrespective of the elections”.

As a hardworking democrat who radiates an aura that shines like a neon light, The Tide believes that he will keep to his promise.

As we urge more support, cooperation and understanding for the Wike administration to keep the flag flying for the sake of the progress and development of Rivers State, The Tide says Bravo, Wike.