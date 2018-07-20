We’ll Use AYG To Prepare For Olympics -Federation

Nigeria Shooting Federation (NSF) says its athletes will ensure maximum victory at 2018 Africa Youth Games (AYG) in Algeria and ensure same at the Youth Olympic Games in Argentina from October 6 to October 18.

Its president, Lonsdale Adeoye, made this known in a statement signed by Amos Eche, board member in charge of media in Abuja yesterday.

According to Adeoye, shooting, being part of the 24 sports Team Nigeria would be taking to the Algiers Games is one of the best things to happen to the sport since his assumption of office as president.

“AYG is a budding ground ahead of the third edition of the Summer Youth Olympic Games (YOG) coming up in October at Buenos Aires, Argentina.

“We have selected the best coaches and athletes to represent Nigeria at the event, I am assuring the nation of improving on the medals’ haul for the country,” he said.

Adeoye expressed gratitude to Solomon Dalung, Minister of Youth and Sports Development and principal staff of Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports for ensuring the inclusion of shooting sports among the teams to feature at the games.

He promised to justify the confidence reposed in the Federation, its coaches and athletes.

Tidesports source reports that no fewer than three officials, seven athletes and some board members will represent NSF at the games.

Technical officials and players made up of rifle and pistol shooters departed the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Tuesday aboard Turkish Airlines to participate in the Games in Algeria.

Tidesports also gathered that team Nigeria was represented at the 3rd edition of AYG, from July 18 to July 28, by 280 athletes and 136 officials.