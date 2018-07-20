Vote-Buying, Threat To Democracy -CNPP

The Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP) yesteday decried the recent incidence of vote-buying in the country, saying the practice is a threat to the growth of democracy.

The Secretary-General of CNPP in South-West, Mr Gboyega Adeniji, spoke in an interview with newsmen in Lagos.

Adeniji was reacting to the allegations of vote-buying that characterised the last Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti.

He said that vote-buying undermined the credibility of elections and encouraged politics of the highest bidder.

“At CNPP, we believe that the incidence of vote-buying is not good for the country, as it is an albatross to the growth of democracy.

“Politics should not be about who has money to give, but who will serve people, protect their interests and better their lots.

“For as long we have this issue in elections, we cannot claim to be working toward a robust democracy in the country,” Adeniji said.

He urged INEC and other stakeholders to device measures to eradicate the practice from the country’s political life.

Adeniji said, “The phenomenon should not be allowed to rear its ugly head during governorship elections in Osun and other subsequent elections.”

He said that CNPP, on its part, would try to discourage the practice and deepen democracy values.