Supporters Club Chairman Advises Coach To Restrategise

The Chairman of Go-Round Football Supporters Club, Bro. Kally O. Obi has advised the technical crew to re-assess its strategies so that they could effectively face the task ahead of them.

Obi promised that he and other members of the football supporters club would do their best to ensure that it remains centre of focus in soccer industry.

This was contained in a statement signed by him and made available to Tidesports yesterday, in Port Harcourt, saying that the victory has lifted the Club and boasted the morale of other supporters.

According to the statement, compasses team work; discipline and playing according to lay down rules are responsible for their impressive performance.

The coach should beef up the team’s attacking strategy, massive defence, so that the can win matches and justify the huge investment of your proprietor. “The proprietor, Brother Felixi Obuah popularly known as “Go-Round” is impressed by performance of the players that has motivated him to invest more on the club.

The coach should also change his tactics, serious in his planning because football is a big business” the statement said.

The Chairman commended the club for their victory over Lobi star of Kwara State.

He, however, called on League Managing Company (LMC) to live up to expectations by accessing the attitude supporters club throughout the federation with view to rate them in terms of discipline and punished those that defaults the rules.

The statement further used the forum to welcome club members that travelled to Russia for the world Cup, but expressed sadness over poor performance of Nigeria Super Eagle against Argentina, saying that Nigeria should learn from their past experience.

Meanwhile Bro. Obi who is also a monarch and political analyst has called on the state government, corporate bodies and individuals to provide acquisition for the teeming unemployed youths in the state.