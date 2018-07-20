Sacked NABTEB Board Boss Tried To Change TSA Signatories – Registrar

Registrar, National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, said yesteday, that the recently sacked board Chairman of NABTEB governing board, Prof. Leonard Kashima Shilgba, was determined to destroy the institution of NABTEB and promote his self agenda.

She justified her claim with highlights of alleged impunity being championed by the erstwhile chairman of the governing board.

The relationship between the NABTEB sacked board chairman and the Registrar, Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, since inauguration has not been cordial and that had affected the operations of the board, forcing the the government to dissolve the board.

Prof. Shilgba was said to have suspended the NABTEB Registrar and four directors on allegation of insubordination and misappropriation of finances of the Board.

But NABTEB Registrar, in a statement, yesterday said the crack in their relationship begun when she refused to accede to several corrupt demands by the ex chairman.

“It was not in disrespect, but because his demands are contrary to the extant rules of government,” she said.

She disclosed that Prof Shilgba’s adverse agenda in NABTEB, made him to single-handedly introduced what he termed “standing orders” that are inconsistent with NABTEB establishment act.

She said that one of the orders stipulated that 15 percent of the enrolment fees for NABTEB exams, translating to N1,500.00 per candidate be appropriated for governing board members, while 5 percent was appropriated for staff logistics.

“Order 15 made the Sacked board chairman an ex-officio of all committees with financial entitlements while Order 18 said that all contracts for supply of goods and services above N2.5 million and contracts from N5 million and above must be approved by the Governing Board.”