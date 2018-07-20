Saakpenwa-Bori Road For Commissioning, Sept

The Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Deekor, has stated that the first phase of the Saakpenwa-Bori Road would be ready for commissioning in September this year.

The commissioner disclosed this during an interview with newsmen in his office, yesterday.

He said phase two of the road project from Wiiyakara to Kono would soon commence, and noted that the road would have great development impact on the lives people when delivered.

Deekor commended the efforts of a clergy, Rev. Sylvester Nwiku for volunteering to plant trees and flowers among the Saakpenwa-Bori road, describing his initiative as, “an endorsement of the love of the people for Governor Nyesom Wike’s good works in the state”.

The commissioner said Rivers State Government was environment friendly in its project execution, and pointed out that such drive towards a greener environment was displayed in the Elelenwo-Woji Road, Trans Amadi, Garrison Road, among others.

Deekor, blamed the incessant traffic gridlock along the garrison road about, and other areas, to the incaution activities of the motorists, and disobedience of traffic rules, and assured the commitment of the Rivers State Government to construction a flyover at the garrison junction.

On his part, the Anglican Cleric, Rev. Sylvester Nwiku said he decided to carry out the project as his own contribution to the governor over his good gesture towards the Ogoni people.

Taneh Beemene