Rumour Peddlers Are Enemies Of Progress – Monarch

The traditional ruler of Egi Clan in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, Prof. Anele Uzondu Nwokoma has described peddlers of rumours as enemies of progress who are not happy with existing peaceful atmosphere in the clan.

“They wanted us to run, they wanted the destructions of our lives and property as they did before, but our ancestors, the gods of our land and Almighty God will not allow them this time around to succeed in their evil plans”.

King Nwokoma stated this while addressing a crowd during a joint town hall meeting organised by his council and the leadership of Egi People’s Assembly (EPA) held at the ancient Anamoji playground, Erema.

The Eze-Egi (Eze Ogba-Ukwu) said the alleged missing N28million belonging to Egi community was a farce and only existed in the imaginations of those peddling such rumour.

“There was no such fund kept anywhere for anybody to steal, or share.

“It was a malicious rumour plotted by those who wished Egi perpetual crisis. The alleged missing money was formulated as an easy excuse to cause another round of mayhem”

Referring to his ascension to the stool of Eze-Egi, Professor Nwokoma said it followed all traditional rites of the people and the charter through which the State Government gave recognition to it.