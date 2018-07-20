RSNC, Christian Medical Centre Partner On Diabetes Control

Management of Rivers State Newspaper Corporation has stated its readiness to partner with the Christian Medical Centre, popularly known as Bebe Ngochindo Peace and Medical Foundation to create necessary publicity on diabetes in order to check the trend of the ailment in the country.

Giving the assurance last Wednesday during a sensitisation meeting with members of the centre, the General Manager of the corporation, Mr Vincent Ake said the medium would partner the foundation by enlightening the public on issues related to diabetes.

“We will ensure the public is aware of your health services because it is of human interest. Any service you render to the public, we will publicise”.

Earlier in his speech, the Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Prof Cornelius Ngochindo thanked the corporation’s management for giving them audience to visit the corporation, saying that the essence of the visit was to sensitise the management and staff of RSNC on the complications of diabetes, and let them know that diabetes now has permanent cure.

One of our reasons for carrying out free medical programmes and sensitisation programmes, was to enable people know that diseases like diabetes, asthma, HIV/AIDs now have permanent cure.

The Professor of Diabetology further explained that about 22 per cent cases of diabetes are hereditary, 17 per cent is caused by mode of life. (Sendentary life), poor mode of feeding etc, while 10 per cent is caused by pregrancy and drugs, and 51 per cent is caused by environment.

“It is sad to note that the causes of diabetes mellitus have increased 20 folds since 1980, as compared to its incidence before 1956 when oil was first struck in Oloibri, Bayela State”, he said.

The CEO of the centre, who stated that about 1,500 persons have benefited from his free medical services, noted that there were two types of diabetes: Type A (Juvenile Insulin Dependent Diabetes) and type (B Adult Insulin Non-dependent Diabetes).

“The type B diabetes is the one we have found a permanent cure” for”, the renowned researcher stated.

He further stated that about 35 persons living with HIV/AIDS have been cured.

Highlights of the occasion was the screening of diabetes and other health related matters and the delivery of some of janco dressing lotion to the corporation.

Sogbeba Dokubo