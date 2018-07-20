Rangers FC Lauds Enugu Over Fitness Centre

The management of Rangers International FC of Enugu yesterday lauded the state government for the provision of physiotherapy and fitness centre for the club.

Rangers’ General Manager, Davidson Owumi, told newsmen in Enugu that the equipment would improve the stamina of the players for better performance.

According to Owumi, we are indeed very proud of our dear governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for providing the hi-tech machines for our club.

“It will motivate my players and because of it there will be less injury worries when the league resumes,’’ he said.

He noted that the centre was first of its kind in Nigeria, adding that a football club without a good medical department and fitness centre was a way off the mark.

Tidesports source gathered that the equipment in the centre included Chattanooga Wireless Pro, Mobile Ultrasound, Mobile Laser, Intelect Redial Pressure Shockwave, Ankle and Elbow training machines.

Others are sweat treading machine, bicycle timer equipment and body rollers, physiotherapy first aid box, and physiotherapy consumables, among others.

Tidesports source also reports that the Commissioner for Sports, Joseph Udedi, had said two weeks ago that the centre and the equipment cost the state government N18 million.

Udedi said that the aim was to enhance the performance and healthiness of Rangers players and technical crew for better results from the team.

The centre is located at Rangers Players’ Camp on Nkponkiti Road, Independence Layout, Enugu.