Parents Task RSG On ICT Holiday Programme

As the 2018 academic session of both primary/secondary schools in the state wind-up, parents have appealed to the State Government to re-introduce the International Communication Technology (ICT) training pogramme alias ICT farm for the students.

Some parents who spoke with The Tide last Wednesday in Port Harcourt, said that the ICT holiday training programme would not only keep the student busy, but would direct their minds towards ICT projects.

A parent Mrs Uju Okere said that the ICT programme was of a great importance to parents when it was on.

She recalled that as a non-indigene, a handful of her people benefitted from the programme without any form of discrimination.

Okere noted that since ICT has taken over all sectors of the economy globally that early exposure of the children to the scheme would be of immense benefit.

“ I still believe in the principle of catch them young. If the children have early opportunity to ICT development, I think they would do better in future”, she said.

Another parent, Mr. Innocent Amadi, narrated how ICT was key in the modern training of children in both high/junior schools.

He said that the era adult education was gradually phasing off due to the early opportunities given to the children of the 21st century.

Amadi, a father of three, pointed out that keeping the children in doors during holiday period was not the best, saying that programmes like the ICT farm was necessary.

According to him, since there was an already platform for ICT training in the state, the state government under Governor Nyesom Wike’s watch, should consider the need of re-introducing the ICT summer training for all students in the state.

Another parent, Joy Chima however, stressed that instead of the traditional one week training, the programme should run for three weeks.

She explained that the three weeks ICT camp, would enable the students, get acquainted with the primary knowledge of the programme and not the one week exercise which she described as too short.

It would be recalled that the summer ICT programme in the state been put on hold following plans by the state government to repackage it for more beneficial opportunities.