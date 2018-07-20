NCAA Reshuffles Officers

The regulatory body of aviation in Nigeria, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has carried out a minor reshufflement of officers of the agency.

A statement from the agency’s Public Relations Department, signed by Sam Adurogboye and made available to aviation correspondents last Tuesday showed that seven staff in the directorate of Human Resources and Administration (DHRA) have been redeployed to new duty posts.

Officers redeployed are Ayo Adegbite, who was former personnel, Human Resources, now moved to be the head of internal security, while Kanma Ahungwa from the personnel, Human resources, now moved to be the head of the transport of the agency.

Others affected in the new posting are Chukwu Emmanuel who was the head of the estate, now moved to be the Director in-charge of Aerodrome Engineering of the agency, as Imam Ibrahim who was the head of the transportation has been redeployed to be in charge of personnel, human resources.

The rest are Femi Kolawole, who was the head of the protocol, and has been redeployed to human resources personnel, as Giwa Koyode, formerly of the administration, estate, has now been redeployed to be the head of the estate.

Also affected in the new posting is the former officer in-charge of protocol of the administration, Mr Busari Taiwo, who has now been moved to be the head of the protocol of the agency.

The statements said that all the new postings would take immediate effect.

Corlins Walter