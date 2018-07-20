Man Allegedly Rapes 14-Year-Old Boy

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court has remanded a 52-year-old trader, Emeka Nwobochi in Kirikiri prison for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old boy.

The prosecutor, ASP. Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the accused committed the offence on June 29, at Maza Maza Park, Lagos.

Ayorinde stated that the accused brought the 14-year old-boy from Abia and sexually assaulted him through anus.

He said, “The accused assaulted the teenager by penetrating into his anus with his sex organ”.

“The accused brought the boy from his village with the pretext of sending him to school, because the boy’s father died and was abandoned by his mother who had remarried.

“But instead, he turned him into a sex machine.

“When the boy could no longer bear the pains, he told someone who reported the case to the police which led to the arrest of the accused.

The Magistrate, Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi, who refused to take the plea of the accused, said he should be kept behind bars pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The offence violated Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 261 prescribes life imprisonment for offenders.

The case was adjourned until August 13, for mention.