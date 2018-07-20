Industrialist Tasks FG On Cocoa Production

An industrialist and executive of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Adolphus Ekpe has urged the Federal Government and relevant stakeholders to channel resources to boost cocoa.

He said that agriculture which was the mainstay of Nigeria’s economy that provided jobs for more than 70 per cent of the population, until the discovery of oil, has not been given the required attention in terms of investment.

Ekpe, who disclosed this while speaking to newsmen at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa shortly on arrival from Lagos, in reaction to stake of Nigerian economy noted. He that proper attention has not been given to key areas of our agriculture potentials like cocoa, palm produce among others.

According to him, one sector seen as ripe for development is cocoa, and the Federal government in the quest to diversify the economy, has not done enough to boost investment in the sector.”

He however remarked that the Cocoa Association of Nigeria (CAN) has outlined a 10-years action plan to boost production, pointing out that Cocoa House in Ibadan, South-West, Nigeria, was built with the earnings from exports of cocoa beans, and that the 26 storey building was once the tallest building in the country.

“Profits from sales of the commodity, prized around the world as the basic ingredient for Cccolate used to be ploughed into providing free education and health services, rural development and other projects.

“But today, the cocoa house is a shadow of its former self. The paint is faded, the roof is failing and offices lie empty.

“We have made laudable recommendation that can, change the cocoa story in Nigeria and we hope those recommendations will be fruitfully implemented in the interest of the industry now that the quest to diversify the oil dependent economy is burning,” he stated.

The NACCIMA executive also pointed out that Nigerians oil industry, which accounts for some 70 per cent of government revenue and 90 per cent of foreign earnings was initially developed using money from cocoa.

He regretted that cocoa has been the West African giant’s most neglected commodity, which declined since the 1970s, as the oil stock rose.

Corlins Walter