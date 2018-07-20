‘I Sought My Husband’s Permission Before Kissing RMD’

Nollywood screen diva, Dakore Egbuson-Akande has explained why she passionately kissed Nollywood A-List actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD).

Speaking on the viral kissing picture with RMD, Dakore said the kiss was in a movie, adding that she sought her husband’s permission before accepting the role.

“Since the beginning of my career, I have been selective of the kind of people I work with and the kind of scripts I accept, its part of having the spirit of excellence, my passionate kiss with RMD comes with the job. I try as much as I can to steer away from such romantic roles but I can’t keep steering and find my self totally out.

However, my husband and I have an understanding, at the end of the day I am his wife, he is the one I go home to, he is the one I love, he is the father of my kids. RMD and I also have a connection. We have done such a movie before, we both understand the nature of our work”, she said.