FRSC Holds Optimal Productivity Retreat For Personnel

Towards achieving optimal productivity among its personnel, the Edo State Command of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) yesterday in Benin organised a retreat.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Anthony Oko said that the retreat was aimed at changing the psyche of personnel toward the job.

Oko said that on assumption of office a month ago, he observed that the morale of staff of both the command and component units was low.

“In view of this, we decided to re-strategise through retreat as well as look inward and tell ourselves some truth toward rejuvenating our output and optimal productivity.

“We will also look at issues of attitudinal change, because to be honest with ourselves, the attitude of some members of staff in the course of their duties is nothing to write home about,’’ he said.

He said the current environment was much more challenging than it was years back, adding that there was the need to evolve new strategies and adapt forcibly without negative consequences.

“We can only achieve this for optimal productivity among staff through Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic, Timely (SMART) approach.

“This also means we all have to be disciplined, focused, purposeful and pragmatic,’’ Oko said.

The sector commander said that the theme of the retreat, “Toward Enhancing Competitiveness in a Challenging Environment: The Role of Staff in achieving Optimal Productivity,’’ was apt.

The Zonal Commanding Officer in Charge of Zone RS 5 comprising Edo, Delta and Anambra, Mr Kehinde Adeleye, said the third quarter was a wake-up call for staff to go back to the drawing board to reassess their achievements and challenges.