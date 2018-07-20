FAAN Automates PSC Collection

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has automated the collection of Passenger Service Charge (PSC) at her local airports.

A statement from the head, corporate affairs of FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, made available to aviation correspondent last Tuesday, stated that the move is in line with the authority’s commitment to her core responsibilities and value of safety, security and comfort.

The statement also explained that the move is also in line with the directive by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) that check-in procedures at the airports which should be streamline to improve the facilitation of passengers at the domestic airports.

With this development, the use of the passenger service charge sticker at the departure gate has been discontinued since March 19, 2018.

Henceforth, departing passengers who have checked-in prior to arrival at the airport can proceed directly to the boarding gates, the statement affirmed.

Meanwhile, the management of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja has paid a courtesy visit to four host communities, in line with the authority’s tradition and commitment to the safety, security and comfort of passenger, airport users and her workforce.

The airport Manager, Alhaji Mohammed Sani who led the team on the visit to Tungankwaso, Tungankukudagba, Tungan Madaki and Tungankano Communities undertook the visit which was aimed at entrenching a peaceful co-existence with host communities at the airport and aid intelligence gathering.

Corlins Walter