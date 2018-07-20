Ex-Envoy, Supporters Dump APC For PDP

A former Ambassador to the Republic of Botswana and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State, Hon Isaac Onuh, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with a claim that the APC was insensitive to the plight of the people.

The former APC chieftain said there was the need for the people of the country to come together and salvage it.

Onuh, who was the Managing Director of the Kogi State Water Board, stated that he took the decision to quit the party to salvage his political career which could be jeopardised by remaining with the APC.

Addressing a crowd of supporters Speaking at the PDP Secretariat in Abejukolo, headquarters of Omala local government area of the state, Wednesday, he described his defection as a homecoming and a “removal of the cobweb that has hitherto covered his eyes for so many years.”

According to him, he was led astray by anger over some misgivings then in the PDP, saying he had already and came back to help the PDP which he was a founding member to regain power.

Onuh who was accompanied by thousands of his supporters said the former governor of the state Alhaji Ibrahim Idris played major roles in his defection to the PDP.

Also speaking at the palace of the Ojogba of Ife, the paramount ruler of the area, Boniface Musa, the former ambassador said: “I left the PDP because of some misgivings. But having realised that you cannot because of annoyance abandon your house. PDP is my baby, I was part of its formation and I supported its growth both in Kogi and Omala Local Government Area.

“The veil that covered my eyes has finally been removed. I went to APC but I discovered that the party has no human face. There are hardships across the land, people are dying because of hunger. I have come back to help put smiles on our people.

“I must commend the effort of his Excellency Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, our royal father HRM Boniface Musa, and the lovers of Omala LGA kept urging me to return to my home. Today marks a new beginning of PDP in Omala and Kogi state.