Eight Cargoes Expected At Rivers Port, Soon

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Rivers Ports says a total of eight (8) ships with import tonnage of 41724.482 of various cargoes are expected to berth in the port before July 20th, (today).

This was contained in the (NPA) daily shipping position made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt yesterday.

The ships, the statement said, were carrying cargoes ranging from general cargo, premium motor spirit (PMS), LPFO and bulk wheat. Other cargoes in the vessels include crude oil (imballast) and Buimen.

The shipping position by (NPA) listed the names of the ships due to berth at Rivers Ports in Port Harcourt as MT Break Through, with mulsara as its agent, Mr Floretgracht, with Blueseas as agent.

Other ships expected at the ports include MV. Maina with Alison as it agent, MV Pemba and MT. Ihem, with Red Transport and Mualsra as its agents, respectively.

The statement also included Mr. Seas II and MT Biskra as ships expected at the ports, with Fejudam and Super Maritime as its agents.

Chinedu Wosu