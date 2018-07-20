Customary Appeal Court President’s Statement Elicits Reactions

The comment by the President, Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Christy Nwankwo that Eleme Local Government Area was not part of Ogoni Ethnic Nationality is now eliciting reactions.

The National Coordinator, Ken Sara Wiwa Associate (KSWA), Chief Gani Topba in his reactions dismissed the claim that Eleme was not part of Ogoni land.

Topba stated that the comment made by the President, Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Christy Nwankwo was capable of causing crisis in Ogoni land.

“I wonder why a whole president of a court would repeatedly raise issues capable of causing crisis in Ogoni land, when there is no issue in Ogoni about ethnic extraction.

“Whether Eleme is in Ogoni or not, everybody knows that Ogoni has six Kingdoms which Eleme Local Government Area is one of them.

“We have Eleme Kingdom, Gokana Kingdom, Tai Kingdom, Nyo-Khana Kingdom, Ken-Khana Kingdom and Baabe Kingdom and a judge stood her ground repeatedly at a point in time that there is no issue or argument in the Ogoni land to say that Eleme was not part of Ogoni and KSWA felt so bad and cannot sit down and allow this to continue”, Topba added.

The National Coordinator, KSWA had issued a 14-day ultimatum to Justice Christy Nwankwo to apologise or be petitioned to the National Judicial Council over her comment.

“This statement made by the President, Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Christy Nwankwo is very very wrong and should be withdrawn in less than 14-days as anything short of this would not be taken lightly by the KSWA. We would have no any other option than to write a formal petition to the NJC seeking to know if it is the duty of a judge to talk about boundary of each tribe in the state whether inside or outside Rivers State”, Topba added.

It would be recalled that recently the President, Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Christy Nwankwo had made a specific claim on two occasions that Eleme was not part of Ogoni.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana