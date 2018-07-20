Commercial Drivers Back Govt On Taxi Colours

Commercial drivers in Rivers State have been charged to paint their vehicles in the state colours of blue and white in order to curb criminality.

A renowned driver in the state, Mr Aikomo Tobiloba stated this during an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, recently.

He appealed to the state government to enforce the law on motorists in order to enhance sanity in the state.

Also speaking, Moses Victor a taxi driver in the city said, painting of taxis would differentiate taxis from other vehicles.

According to him, painting of commercial vehicles to state colour will enable security operatives to arrest criminals who use taxis to commit crimes.

Reacting to the issue, a man who simply gace his name as Mr Babalola also called on security operatives to arrest any taxi driver who fail to comply with the order, noting that criminals uses un-painted commercial vehicles to rob innocent persons of their belonging.

“Election is around the corner, so motorists must ensure that their taxis are branded to the state colour,” he said.

He called on security operators to arrest and prosecutes any commercial driver that violates the order.