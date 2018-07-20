Aviation Women Want More Managerial Positions In FAAN

Women in aviation industry are calling for more recognition for positions of authority in the operations of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

An aviation executive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) Abuja, Mrs Rabi Idris who disclosed this while interacting with newsmen in Abuja, last Tuesday noted that there are areas that need to be conquered by women, even though FAAN has seven female general managers, two female airport managers and only one female director.

According to her, areas such as engineering, electrical electronics department, civil, ICT and Air Traffic Controllers need to be conquered by female personnel.

“From history, the 70’s female trail blazers that FAAN ever had and whom stakeholders have recognised their contributions in the sector are Mrs Faworaji (first female airport manager), Mrs R.M. Baba, Haj. Nana Aliyu, Mrs Murna Sakabo, Mrs Nnenna Kalajaiye (former director, legal services) and Mrs O.O Oshinubu (former director admin).

“The current female trail blazers who also contributed to the growth of the industry include Haj Hauwa Idris Michika (rtd human resources), Haj Audu Bida, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu (Corporate Affairs) Mrs Jane Machuga (Commercial) and Mrs Ebele Okoye (Servicom) among others.

“Firms where women are most strongly represented at board or top management levels are also the companies that perform best in terms of growth and earnings.

“We can also say that once women are given equal chance to fill in the gap, women not only display, but bring into line passion on the work they do”, she said.