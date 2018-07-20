3rd Anniversary: Rivers NUJ Hails Wike’s Giant Strides

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Rivers State Council, has felicitated with the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for a successful celebration of his third anniversary as governor of the state.

The NUJ, in a statement issued by the Chairman, Stanley Job Stanley, and Secretary, Ike Wigodo, said the NUJ was particularly impressed with the laudable achievements recorded by the governor in the last three years.

According to the union, the number of pro-people projects executed by the government across the state under three years, despite the drastic fall in state allocation, was an indication that Governor Nyesom Wike was a good manager of material and human resources.

The NUJ noted that the presence of eminent personalities across the political divide in the country, who were in Rivers State to commission a litany of projects, shows that peace has returned to the state under the Wike-led administration.

The union expressed optimism that the return of peace to the state and the developmental strides of the present administration would attract investments to the state, and in turn, boost the economy of the state.

The statement urged the governor to remain focused as ever in the face of seeming challenges, pointing out that history would speak well of him as a governor who put the state on the fast lane of development.

While wishing Governor Nyesom Wike a more successful tenure in the remaining months of his tenure, the NUJ said it was looking up to a more robust relationship between the Rivers State Government and the Press.