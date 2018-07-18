SSG Tasks Liaison Officers On Peace

The recently appointed liaison officers in the different wards of Rivers State have been charged to be ambassadors of peace and ensure that programmes and policies of the state government are adequately disseminated to the people of the state, especially those living within the rural communities.

The Secretary to Rivers State Government, Hon. Kenneth Kobani, who gave the charge while addressing the liaison officers in Port Harcourt, said the task before them was enormous especially with the general elections drawing very close, enjoining them to be firm, strong and committed.

Hon. Kobani encouraged the officers to replicate the demeanor of Chief Nyesom Wike, by making the people of the state know what the government is doing at all time and to try to correct negative propaganda that may be peddled around against the state government.

The secretary of state government also said the governor in his wisdom chose to appoint liaison officers as a way of decentralising government in the state, tasking the liaison officers to ensure that they make known to the people what the government is doing in the state on its development agenda, even as the governor expects them to bring back to him the desires, need and feelings of the people at the grassroots.

It would be recalled that the recently appointed officers in the state are expected to come for documentation beginning on yesterday 17th July, 2018, for officers of Rivers East Senatorial district, today 18th July, 2018, for Rivers South-East Senatorial district, while tomorrow 19th July, 2018 will be the turn of liaison officers from Rivers West Senatorial district.