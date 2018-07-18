Plateau Donates Land To Rotary International For Peace Centre

The Plateau State Government last Saturday donated a parcel of land to the Rotary International for establishment of a Peace Centre, which would be the first of its kind in Africa.

Governor of the state, Simon Lalong made the donation in Jos at the investiture of Dr Elvis Chukwu as the 10th Governor of District 9125, Rotary International in Jos.

The governor said that the Peace Centre would shore up efforts to ensure sustainable peace in Plateau and Nigeria generally because of the caliber of professionals in the organisation

According to the governor, development cannot thrive without peace.

“I urge the new district to continue assisting government in addressing societal challenges because Rotary is a humanitarian organisation committed to touching lives irrespective of ethnic or religious affiliation, “ he said.

The Tide source reports that the governor donated five million naira to support the organisation’s activities and 200 long-lasting insecticide-treated nets to be distributed to pregnant women.

Minister of Communications, Dr Adebayo Shittu, commended Rotary International for awarding scholarships to indigent students as part of its humanitarian services.

The minister, represented by Director of Spectrum Management, Federal Ministry of Communications, Mr Daudu Yusuf said that the gesture would ensure that financial constraint would not prevent the students from having a bright future.

He commended the Rotary Club of District 9125 for recognising the efforts of tricycle operators through cash donations and also hailed it for donating birth kits to poor pregnant women in many commununuties.

“The Federal Government is repositioning Information Communication Technology (ICT) through stakeholders’ engagement and service delivery to move the industry to the next level.

“Efforts are being made to diversify the economy by developing the real and non-oil sectors as viable options to facilitate a sustainable economy, thus, attracting more foreign investors,” he said.