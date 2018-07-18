NPC Decries Population Influx In Rivers

The National Population Commission (NPC) has decried the influx of people into the Rivers State Capital, Port Harcourt.

Director, NPC in Rivers State, Jumbobaraye Daka attributed the influx to the search for white collar jobs and greener pastures in cities.

Making the declaration during an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, Daka said “There is population influx because of the fact that people are looking for employment around productive ventures, things, that can keep them going”

Daka therefore tasked the state government on the provision of affordable housing and basic amenities to address the rising level of rural-urban drift.

He enjoined the state to intensify its efforts geared towards providing the much needed infrastructure to accommodate the drifters.

Rivers State can accommodate, but what is important in the provision of much needed infrastructure in the emerging urban centres such as Obio/Akpor and Eleme Local Government Areas, because the current available facilities cannot accommodate the influx”, he said.

He expressed fear that if urgent steps are not taken to address the issues the influx would impact on the people, the environment and the economy of the state, noting that “ already, steps are being taken to arrive at the accurate population of Rivers State for effective planning.

Tonye Nria-Dappa