Nigeria Hockey Contingent Departs For Algiers

Nigeria’s hockey contingent departed Abuja yesterday for Algiers ahead of the 3rd edition of African Youth Games (AYG) in Algeria slated to hold from July 19 to July 26.

Tidesports source gathered that the Youth Games would serve as qualifiers for the Youth Olympics in Argentina from October 6 to October 18.

The Nigeria hockey contingent which will be led by Secretary-General of the Nigeria Hockey Federation, Rita Akanbi, comprises nine players and one coach each for both the male and female teams for the 5-A-Side competition at the Games.

The male team will commence their campaign for the Youth Olympics with an opening match against Uganda on July 19, while the women slug it out with Namibia.

The male hockey team will also file out against Kenya in their second match, while the female play against host country, Algeria in their second game.

Tidesports source also reports that the Nigeria female team will play with South Africa in their third group match, while the men taken on Zambia.

A member of the hockey federation board, Fatai Atanda, urged the teams to make the country proud by qualifying for the Youth Olympics in Argentina.

Atanda expressed confidence in the teams which, he described, as youthful and talented.

“Our male team lifted the West African Hockey championship, this has proved that the team is very good,” he said.

The official, who thanked the Ministry of Youth and Sports for its support, assured Nigerians of a glorious outing.

Two hundred and fifty Nigerian athletes will take part in 23 sports at the 2018 African Youth Games in Algiers.