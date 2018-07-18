Neighbourhood Safety Agency DG Tasks CDCs On Peace

The Director General of the Rivers State Neighbourhood and Safety Agency, Dr. Uche Mike Chukwuma has described Community Development Committees (CDCs) as an important tool for local security.

Dr. Chukwuma said this at a one day security summit organised by the United Community Development Committee (UCDC) at the Obio/Akpor Council Hall, Rumuodumanya.

The summit has the theme: “CDC as a tool to enhance development and security”.

Dr. Chukwuma who also charged them to rise up and defend their communities against cultists and other social miscreants, said that time has come for the various communities to be mobilised to check security in their areas.

He also stressed the need for them to avoid being influenced by money, stressing that with the 2019 election fast approaching, security must be the paramount concern of every community in the state.

The Director General of the agency also urged cultists and other criminal elements to stop remarketing the state, their action is chasing away investors from the state.

In his welcome address, the co-ordinator of the United Community Development Committee (UCDC), Mr John Chidebere Onwubualili said that the forum was to enhance security as well as reposition the CDCs with diverse range of tools and problem solving skills to address the complex challenges affecting the development of the people.

Onwubualili further said that the inability of CDC’s to come together for effective coordination in the time past made CDC not to be effective or proactive as expected.

According to him, Community Development Committee (CDC) in the various communities must complement the efforts of the state Governor Nyesom Wike for the sustenance of peace in the state.

“It is expected of us to initiate policies that will enhance good governance in our communities.