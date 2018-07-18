LG Targets 5,000 Jobs In Agriculture

Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, Mr. Samuel Nwanosike say, his administration has concluded plan to create over 5,000 employment opportunities through what he called “Back to farm initiative scheme”

Disclosing this in an interview with the Tide last Monday at Isiokpo, headquarters of the area, Nwanosive said Committee had been sit up to commence the process on the scheme.

He said, the “Back to farm initiative is aimed at reducing unemployment and reduced youth-restiveness in the area on the run”.

The council boss also revealed that the initiative want to encourage all interested citizens of the Local Government, irrespective of party lines, noting that “ my administration is out to run on all inclusive government”.

The Council chairman also disclosed that the council won’t be remitting fund monthly for agricultural development to boost employment and food production in the area and the state in general.

He called on the youths and citizens of the area to support the government and Governor Nyesom Wike’s developmental quest to boost the standard of living in the area.

Nwonosike used the opportunity to warn youths against acts capable of causing disorder and mayhem in the area, saying that his administration would do anything possible to reduce poverty in the area.

Enoch Epelle