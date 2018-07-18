Gov Emmanuel Didn’t Donate N5bn To Fund Ekiti Poll -PDP

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Akwa Ibom State has denied allegation that the state governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, spent N5 billion to fund last Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State.
The opposition All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state chaired by Chief Ini Okopido, had in a statement in Uyo, weekend, alleged that Governor Emmanuel, who chaired the governorship election committee, donated the sum to woo the Ekiti electorate.
But the Publicity Secretary of PDP in the state, Ini Ememobong, in a statement Monday in Uyo, dismissed the allegation as “a concoction of lies, fabricated by those still nursing the pains of having lost the 2015 elections to the ruling PDP.”
Ememobong described the claim by the APC in the state as totally unsubstantiated and practically impossible, and enjoined Akwa Ibom people to ignore the wild alarm, assuring that Governor Emmanuel has been prudent in the management of the state resources.
