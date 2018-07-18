Envoy Wants Nigerians To Invest In Economy

The United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Stuart Symington, last Monday urged Nigerians to focus on how to make their country better by investing in the resources that abound in Nigeria.

He said that tapping into the country’s resources and investing in them would improve the economy.

Symington gave the advice when he paid a courtesy visit to the Director-General of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan.

According to the ambassador, Nigeria is blessed with a lot of human and natural resources that could boost the country’s economy if well harnessed.

“Nigeria is filled with places, creatures of beauty; the citizens should appreciate God’s blessings in the country and guard the resources jealously.

“Every Nigerian should think of no other thing than what can be done to improve Nigeria and make it better,” he said.

He also said that IITA’s research initiatives were highly commendable, especially in the development of agriculture in Nigeria and Africa at large.

Earlier, the IITA Director-General, Dr Nteranya Sanginga, had noted that the institute plays a vital role in revitalising agriculture in Africa.

“For instance, 86 per cent of cassava planted in Nigeria originate from IITA; it’s a pity that Nigeria spends a lot of money importing what we can produce in the country,” he said.

Sanginga also said IITA engages youths in agriculture through its agri-prenuer programme, urging Nigeria to improve its agriculture sector in order to attract youths into farming.

“We need to change the mindset of Nigerians about agriculture; there is need to make agriculture a business and not just a hobby,” he said.