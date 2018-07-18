Enugu Set To Host Maiden Coal City Marathon

The Enugu State Government says it has concluded logistics and sponsorship arrangements for the first ever Enugu City Half Marathon, tagged “Coal City Marathon’’.

Tidesports source reports that Coal City Marathon will be the first ever international half marathon to be held in the entire South-East Zone.

The state’s Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Joseph Udedi, disclosed this to newsmen in Enugu on Monday.

Udedi said the half marathon would be held on one of the Saturdays in November, adding that a definite date would be fixed in a few weeks’ time.

He noted that it would open the vista for Nigerians from the region and beyond to start participating in marathons.

“We are still looking for more sponsors as Marathons are always capital-intensive due to its organisation as well as mouth-watering prizes for athletes.

“However, the state government is determined to institute it to be a yearly affair, which will be kicked-off this year on one of the Saturdays in November this year,’’ he said.

The commissioner noted that the invitation for the half marathon would be extended to athletes beyond the country so that it would become very competitive in nature.

“We also have plans to write to the world athletics body to gazette and make Coal City Marathon one of its major yearly events.

“This will definitely give Coal City Marathon the needed international recognition and support like other known international marathons,’’ he said.

Udedi noted that Coal City Marathon would spur local athletes to meet and aspire to be like known international marathon athletes.

“Coal City Marathon will put Enugu State on the world map of athletics excellence, sports development and talent discovery.’’

He expressed the hope that “the various athletes coming in from various parts of the world will improve our local economy by increasing local goods sales and hospitality businesses.

“The marathon period will be used to showcase the great culture and tourism prospects of Enugu State to the world.’’