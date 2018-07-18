Eko Hotels To Accommodate Cycling Participants, Guests

Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, says it will host the last leg of the Cycling Lagos 2018 by providing accommodation for guests at the event’s Gala Night of the biggest sports, tourism and entertainment competition in Nigeria.

The tournament’s organisers said on Monday in Lagos that the hospitality company made the offer sequel to a partnership arrangement it reached with the organisers of the highly anticipated Cycling Lagos billed for August 25.

The Media Officer of the tournament Bamidele Adeleye, said in Lagos that by virtue of the agreement between the organisers of the event and the management of Eko Hotels, the Magnificent Hall would now host the Awards Gala Night.

“The hotel will host the event’s Award Gala Night and provide accommodation for guests at the programme.

“In addition, the Professional Race of the Cycling event will start from the magnificent surrounding of the Marquee Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.

“Following the signing of the deal, Eko Hotels and Suites will be the Official Hospitality Partners for the Cycling event,” he said in a statement.

Adeleye added that the General Manger of Eko Hotels and Suites, Danny Kioupouroglou, had said that the hotel was excited and grateful for the opportunity to support the event.

“The Chairman, Cycling Lagos, Soji Adeleye, had said the choice of the five star hotel became necessary to meet the expectations of both local and foreign dignitaries and cyclists for the event.

“The event promises to be one of the biggest sports, tourism and entertainment events in Nigeria and the entire African continent in recent times,’’ he said.

“Cycling Lagos will attract cyclists and guests from across the world and we are confident that Eko Hotels & Suites, with its international reputation will offer them the needed comforts.

“With the brand, we expect to have a memorable corporate dinner after the races.

“Leadway Assurance Company, a leading insurance firm in the country, recently signed a partnership deal with the organisers of the event to provide insurance cover for over 1,000 cyclists at the event.

“Also, MultiChoice, owners of DStv, a Sub-Saharan African direct broadcast satellite service, has also confirmed a partnership agreement with the organisers to broadcast the event to its over 11.9 million subscribers across Africa.

“The Cycling Lagos 2018 is also supported by the Lagos Government and the Lagos State Cycling Association,’’ he added.