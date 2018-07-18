Ekiti Poll: Emmanuel Charges Nigerians On Rule Of Law

Following the outcome of the Ekiti State Governorship election, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has urged Nigerians to allow the rule of law take its course.

Emmanuel stated this at the Ibom International Airport in an interview with State House reporters, on Monday.

He commended faithful of the Peoples Democratic Party for showing enough resilience and support to the party during the elections in Ekiti State, but advised that despite the development, people should allow the legal processes to be followed.

“Our resilience is also very fantastic. But I am sure we will follow proper democratic process,” he said.

He described the Ekiti election as a ‘Test Case’ for the Independent National Electoral Commission, and congratulated the PDP for the high political awareness in the state.

“Let me first of all say, congratulations to PDP. We have a very strong party. My only regret is that we didn’t have enough Akwa Ibom people to see what political awareness could be,” he added.

The Governor said he was impressed to see that, “as early as 6.30am, every single person you saw there (in Ekiti) saying they were voters, they were all PDP members, going out to vote.”

He narrated further that “by 2pm, in several wards and units, the elections were over and the results came out clean, when I say clean, very clean.”

The Governor who headed the National PDP Committee on the Ekiti election declined to speak on why the PDP which was leading from early polls survey, suddenly nosedived to a second position, admonishing against actions that tended to push the country backward.

“I don’t hold a voter card from Ekiti, I am not from Ekiti State but we should allow pure democracy to work here and proper democratic processes,” he maintained.

He warned against militarised democracy, saying it would not work in Nigeria.

“I didn’t expect to see the number of force, military; what I saw in Ekiti left so much to be desired,” he said.