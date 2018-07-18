Court Serves Warrant On DSS, AGF, Orders Dasuki’s Release

Former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd) is to regain his freedom in any moment as a Federal High Court Judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu formally endorsed the bail application granted him on July 2, 2018.

Dasuki has been in the detention camp of the Department of State Services (DSS) since December 29, 2015 when he was rearrested by security operatives.

Recall that Dasuki was on July 2 granted conditional bails by the Federal High Court. Dasuki, who perfected his bail condition yesterday had had previously perfected other bails conditions granted him by four different judges of high courts.

The ECOWAS Court of Justice also ordered his immediate release from detention.

Yesterday’s warrant of release, dated July 16, 2018 with a title ‘Verification of Bail Conditions’ and signed by Mba Nkem A. Omotosho, Deputy Chief Registrar was served on DSS and the office of Minister of Justice in Abuja.

According to the release warrant, ”Pursuant to the judgement Order made on Monday the 2nd day of July 2018 granted by his lordship, Hon Justice Ijeoma L. Ojukwu, directing various conditions to be fulfilled prior to the Release on Bail of the Applicant (Col. Sambo Dasuki Rtd).

“I have scrupulously verified the entire conditions of bail as ordered by his lordship and the three ambits are fulfilled.

“Hence, the respondents, the Director-General, State Security Services, and Attorney General of the Federation are hereby notified as directed by his lordship for the subsequent compliance of same.

“Attached herewith is the enrolled Order of the Court and all the necessary bail documents for your perusal and aggrandizement.”

The detained former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.), had met all the bail conditions imposed on him by the Federal High Court in Abuja on July 2, 2018, his lawyer, Mr. Ahmed Raji (SAN), told newsmen yesterday.

Raji said that a letter by the Deputy Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court confirming that Dasuki had fulfilled all the bail conditions was presented to the Department of State Service which has been holding him in custody since December 29, 2015.

The lawyer, responding to inquiry about the status of Dasuki’s bid to meet the bail conditions, Raji said that the ex-NSA was expected to be released as soon as the DCR’s letter was delivered to the DSS yesterday morning.

Raji’s statement read, “The letter written by DCR confirming that all conditions for the bail have been met will be delivered to DSS this morning.

“Upon delivery of the letter, the DSS is to release him in line with the order of the court.”

The Federal High Court in Abuja had on July 2 granted bail to Dasuki from the custody of the Department of State Service, where he had been detained for two and a half years.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, who granted bail to Dasuki in the sum of N200m with two sureties in like sum, ruled that “the long and continued detention” of the applicant since December 29, 2015, could not be justified.

Although the judge rejected Dasuki’s prayer for a public apology and an award of N5bn compensation, she rejected all the grounds canvassed by the three respondents to justify the ex-NSA’s continued detention.