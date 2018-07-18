Court Remands Ladies In Custody For Child Trafficking

A Chief Magistrate Court presided over by the Chief Magistrate, Barr F.N. Amanze has remanded in prison custody one Miss Chinaza Smart and Amarachi Ahukana over the alleged selling of a two – year –old boy.

The accused whose ages are 21 and 28 respectively and reside at Rumuigbo Area of Port Harcourt have been said to have involved themselves with child trafficking.

They are being tried on a two-count charge of conspiring together to commit Felony to wit, selling of a person for a purpose on the 12th day of June at Rumuokoro behind Bori Camp, Port Harcourt, which is a punishable offence under Section 51bA (1) of the criminal code, Cap 37 Vol II, laws of Rivers State of Nigeria 1999.

They are also being accused of taking a two year-old boy Master Daniel Lucky Smart to Ihiala junction in Anambara State and sold to one Precious, surname unknown with the intent that the boy would be used for some immoral purpose which is also an offence punishable under the Section 21 of the trafficking in person (prohibition) law enforcement and administration act cap T23 2004.

According to the first accused, who happened to be the mother of the 2 year-old-boy said she was deceived by her neighbour, the second accused to take her son to Ihiala, Amambara since she could not take proper care of him.

She also revealed to the court that the second accused, Miss Amarachi told her that the place was a Motherless Babies Home and that’s where she kept her children when travelling.

The Tide gathered that a sum of N400,000 thousand was paid to the second accused Miss Amarachi Ahukana which she also gave some part of it to the first accused, Chinaza Smart before their arrest.

The Tide also gathered that the woman Precious surname unknown who took the child from them is a child trafficker who is wanted by the police.

However, Barr Fortune Ada Nda a representative of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) has described child trafficking as a bad business in the society.

She, therefore, advised that young ladies who were not ready to be mother not to get pregnant and advised that young ladies should engage themselves meaningfully rather than sleeping with different men.

She said the government can help reduce the rate of child trafficking by giving a sticker punishment and suggested that they should pass into bill the law of surrogacy that if the law of surrogacy is past into bill it will minimize the rate of child trafficking in the society.

However, the accused persons pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The chief magistrate therefore remanded them in custody while further investigation is carried out by the police.

Boma Ikiriko