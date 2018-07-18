Consultant Lists Gains Of Real Estate Investment

The Media Consultant, Odibola Properties, Joy Horsfall has stated why people need to invest in property.

Horsefall, who spoke with the Tide in a chat yesterday in Port Harcourt, stated that one of such reasons was that it gave the investors control over their investment.

She explained that “the investors are at liberty to choose the type of tenants and or buyers they desire.”

“Not all investments afford the investor the flexibility of choosing the clients he wishes to deal with,” she said.

The Odibola Properties Media Consultant went on to say that the investor’s choice of tenants or buyers will determine the type of property to be purchased or buyers that will buy commercial property.”

According to her another control an investor has in investing in real estate is that the investor can carry out some value adding activity on the property.

She explained that value adding activity would include providing some basic and useful amenities and additional furnishings, to the property, noting that those improvements add value to the property referred to ofter repair value” which she observed was an increased amount placed on the property after it was fixed

Tonye Nria-Dappa