Akpabio Seeks Return To Senate

Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has spoken on his interest to contest the 2019 senatorial seat of Ikot Ekpene district.

The Senator who has declared his intention to run again, told his constituents that any party platform on which he will contest for second term ticket will give Akwa Ibom victory.

Akpabio spoke yesterday at the grand endorsement rally in his honour and Governor Udom Emmanuel by Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District.

He said he had to play down on the issue of party because he believed that any party platform he would contest election would guarantee him victory.

He said, “Don’t be worried about election. Election is all about voting. Today you notice that I did not shout too much about party because you have given Godswill Akpabio as an unopposed candidate. And this unopposed candidate involves all the political parties.

“Whether you call it Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), or whether it is PDP, no matter the political party, we are saying let God’s will be done again. For diverse tendency; for those who want to divide us, let God Almighty not allow them.”