Student Leader Wants Law School Students Accommodated In Bursary Payment

The President, Final Year Ikwerre Law Students Association (FILKESA), Comrade Emperor Nnaoma, has appealed to Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to consider final year law students for Law School bursary.

Nnaoma made the appeal at the weekend in a chat with The Tide in Port Harcourt.

He said the appeal became imperative after considering the harsh economic situation facing the country in the past three years.

According to him, many students have already shifted plans to attend the 2018/2019 edition of the Law School due to lack of fund.

The student leader also pointed out that the present final year law students of Rivers State University have not benefited from the statutory bursary allocation for Rivers students since 2013, when they were admitted in the school.

He explained that if such gesture could be done by the governor, that it would be a huge source of financial succour to both students and their parents.

The student union leader expressed regrets that past administrations never cared about the welfare of students in the state, adding that Governor Wike would attend to their cry.

It would be recalled that final year law students of Rivers State University had in a public function in the institution last two weeks, appealed to the Governor’s wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike on the need to aid them in Law School payments.

The Tide learnt that the Governor’s wife sympathised with them, and promised to give their request an urgent attention.

Other students like Comrade Job Otugbu, who also spoke with The Tide said that poverty was the bane of educational development in the world.