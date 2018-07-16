Stakeholder Applauds Wike On Illegal Structures’ Demolition

A former Chairman of the Rivers State Sanitation Taskforce under the Melfod Okilo’s and Oyakhilome’s administrations, Dr. Sokari Soberekon has joined others to commend Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike in ridding Port Harcourt of illegal structure and street trading.

Soberekon, who said this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt said that the Governor’s effort is gradually returning Port Harcourt to its Garden City status.

The elder statesman however alleged that some persons may be sabotaging the efforts of the government in ridding the city of illegal street trading.

He said that, the situation at the Mile I fly over is an indication that some persons may be sabotaging the effort of the government in this direction.

Soberekon also alleged connivance between some senior police officers and traders at the Abali park to encroach on his land, stressing that the traders were being allowed to sample their goods by his fence after they were chased away.

He further said that a drainage dug into his land is blocking his soak-away.

Soberekon alleged that a trader threatened his life when he tried to stop him from encroaching into his land which made him to petition the trader to the Commissioner of Police, but regretted that the case has not been concluded till date.

He also appealed to the government to construct a flyover at the Garrison round about to ensure the free flow of traffic