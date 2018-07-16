The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has disowned the statement issued by a Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters announcing the appointment of a former Borno governor, Ali Sheriff, as the Director-General of Buhari 2019 Presidential Support Committee.
The aide, Gideon Sammani, on Friday announced that Mr Sheriff would lead a 35-member body, as well as a 10-member National Advisory Committee and a five-member national patrons with Mr Buhari as the grand patron.
The committee is different from Buhari Campaign Organisation, which recently appointed the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as its Director-General and lawyer Festus Keyamo as the spokesperson and director for communications.
A popular Kano musician, Dauda Rarara, was also appointed national director for music, while a Nollywood actor and Lagos lawmaker, Desmond Elliot, was named the national publicity secretary.
The chief of staff to the Imo State governor and governorship aspirant of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), Uche Nwosu, was named the national secretary.
Sheriff Not DG Of Buhari Support Committee – SGF
