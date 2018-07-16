Presidential C’ttee Develops Orphanage For 56,000 Children

The Presidential Committee on Northeast Initiative (PCNI) says it evolved effective modalities to encourage community based orphanages to cater for 56,000 children orphaned by Boko Haram insurgency in the region.

The Vice Chairman of PCNI, Tijjani Tumsa, disclosed this at a media roundtable in Maiduguri.

Mr Tumsa said the measure was imperative to ensure protection, survival, guaranteed child’s education and health needs and improvement of their social wellbeing.

He explained that the committee was working in collaboration with humanitarian actors to build the capacity of Community Based Organisations (CBOs) to enable them take charge of existing orphanages in the region.

“What we are thinking of is to have orphanages that are run by local people who are desirous of taking up the orphans.

“We will like to give people the opportunity to also participate in the process. PCNI is willing to promote it through organisations that are willing to also participate in it, as sustainability is key.

“In the last count, we have 56,000 orphans on record and that is not a small number, it is larger than most armies in West Africa, and it is a lot of process to cater for them.

“We want to have a community based orphanages run by the local people and to be sustained by the local people themselves,’’ he explained.

Mr Tumsa also disclosed that the committee was providing healthcare, food and non-food items intervention to existing orphanages in Borno.