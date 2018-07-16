LG Chairmen Promise To Protect PHED Personnel

The Chairman of Ikwere Local Government Area Rivers State, Hon. Samuel Nwanosike, and his counterpart from Emohua, Chief Tom Aliezi, have assured Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) personnel of protection against harassment in the discharge of their duties

The local government chairmen, who made the promises when they visited the management of Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, PHED, in Port Harcourt with their community leaders, assured that they will beef-up security around all PHED installations in the various Local Government Areas.

The chairmen, who were received on arrival by the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, PHED, Mr. Naveen Kapoor, represented by the General Manager, Commercial, Engr. Joseph Aikowe and other top officials of the company, commended the chairmen for visiting and promised to partner with them to ensure stable power in the Local Government Areas.

Hon. Nwanosike stated that the purpose of the visit was to meet with management of PHED with a view to finding lasting solution to a lingering power outage in the entire Ikwerre and Emuoha LGA which was due to vandalised lines along Ahoada-Elele- Emuoha and Isiokpo way.

According to him, his people were no longer happy and comfortable with the prolonged outage, adding that as an elected chairman, he has been vested with the responsibility of bringing development to the people, which could only be achieved through adequate power supply.

He noted that with supply in the locality, many artisans would improve their standard of living.

The local government boss appealed to PHED to rehabilitate the lines in order to make life bearable for the affected communities.

On his part, the Chairman of Emuoha Local Government Area, Chief Tom Aliezi, emphasised the need for the rehabilitation of the network in addition to metering of the transformers which would eliminate contentious estimated billings and customers would be happy to pay for the actual consumption.

Highlighting the issues that have hampered the network, he said they include high spate of vandalism, non-payment of bills, staff harassment and unyielding investments by PHED. The chairmen assured the management of adequate security on PHED installations and protection of her workers while on duty, in addition to facilitating payment of bills by their kingsmen.

“We have taken measures to ensure that no one can destroy or vandalise any PHED facility. It is now a community battle, you can send the team to investigate and currently we are taking list of suspected vandals from the two caught only two days ago.

“Young men and women have been counseled to monitor these facilities. Each CDC is to set up an electricity committee to monitor the smooth running of business between PHED and the community.

“It has become a taboo to harass PHED workers; it is like attacking the community authority. The place is so far secured. “Vandals in our areas are being treated and regarded as kidnappers”, they said.

In his response, the CEO, PHED, Naveen Kapoor, thanked the chairmen for taking the initiative to address the issues in what they call a amature and logical manner depicting quality and responsible leadership”.

A meeting has however been scheduled with the Commissioner of Power, Rivers State, Hon. Shadrach Chukwu to finalise on the issues raised.

The Ahoada-Isiokpo- Emuoha 33kv lines, it would be recalled was vandalised on 28th October 2017 where 34 high tension poles with associated materials were carted away. It was rehabilitated and thereafter, it was again vandalised until it was left to its present situation.

Also, in July 2014, it took millions of naira for PHED to reconstruct the lines it met on ground in 2013. Series of meetings have been held concerning the affected lines with a view to putting an end to the act of vandalism in the area.