LG Boss Tasks Varsity On Entrepreneurial Dev

The Chairman of Emohua Local Government Council, Hon Tom Aliezi has charged the management of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (TAUOE), on the urgent need to introduce more faculties at its Ndele Campus in order to command high profile entrepreneurial development in the area.

Stating this at a meeting between the council authority and the school management at the council secretariat in Emohua recently, Aliezi recalled that the neglect of the campus by the management of the institution gave rise to criminal activities. He thus appealed to the authority to deploy more faculties and departments aimed at developing entrepreneurial skills in the place.

Such development, he said, would afford the youths of the area the opportunity to be trained in skills acqusition that would enable them be meaningful members of the society.

In his response, the Vice Chancellor (VC), IAUOE, Prof. Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele said they were at the chairman’s office to chart a way forward over some challenging issues facing the institution.

In accepting the chairman’s idea, the Vice Chancellor informed that his administration has since planned to build a world class livestock farm in the area, explaining that the livestock centre would serve as an agricultural research centre for students and others.

He expressed the view that, if the ugly situation at the Ndele campus ceases, the school was prepared to turn the place to a world class environment via skills acqusition.

To butress his points, Ndimele cited the recent invasion of its poultry farm by suspected hoodlums within the area, hinting that it was a major setback to them in the area of entreprenuerial development.

Following the council boss’ assurance, the VC promised to give the issue a second thought and stated his willingness to partner the council on development.

Aliezi had cmmenced a sensitisation tour of the LGA in order to attract investors to the area.

The Tide learnt that many business operators have started making plans to relocate to Emohua, should the chairman’s plans to introduce a water-tight security comes to fruition.