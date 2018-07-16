Legislators Visit Customary Court Complex

Activities at the Rivers State House of Assembly peaked last week with the oversight visit of the House Committee on Judiciary led by Hon. Sam Ogeh to the State Customary Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt.

The committee was recieved by the President of the Court, Justice Christy Nwankwo, who led the lawmakers in a tour of the judiciary complex in Rumuobiakani.

Justice Nwankwo also intimated the Hon. Ogeh-led committee on the achievements of the court in the last three years, since she assumed office.

Ogeh on his part had informed the Customary Court President that the lawmakers were in the court to assess the progress made and confirm some of the laudable projects driven by the Wike-led administration in justice delivery in the State.

Also last week, Chairman of the House of Assembly Committee on Education, Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo underscored the need for the country to adopt the “Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics and Sports” (STEAMS) in the education sector.

He made the call when he received an award of excellence bestowed on him by the National Union of Rivers State Students, NURSS, at the Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic.

Farah observed that STEAMS as an educational policy, would help improve the quality and impact of teaching, as he expressed fears that the country would lag behind if nothing was done in that direction.

“The benefits are enormous and unqualifiable to our future,” Farah said, “I am a firm believer that our children, pupils, students are our future. STEAMS approach education is a must”.

The lawmaker representing Degema State Constituency further stated that, “In a general sense, what STEAMS is telling us is that with this approach of education, you are not looking for jobs, you are creating it with solid learning background of inquiry, critical thinking and process based learning that has already been foisted in you”.

He revealed that he was already fine-tuning modalities on introducing a bill that would rejig the State educational curriculum to accommodate STEAMS.

Against this backdrop, he expressed hope that the State will adopt STEAMS educational policy, especially into the Rivers State College of Health Science and Management Bill currently before the committee.

President of NURSS at the polytechnics, Comrade Emeka Ekele, said the honour bestowed on Farah was to acknowledge his contributions in making the institution a force to be reckoned with.